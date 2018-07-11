Kulture Kiari Cephus (a.k.a Baby Bardi) is here, and Cardi B made the long-awaited announcement with an over-the-top Instagram pregnancy photo in full makeup, in the nude, and surrounded by flowers. Did you expect any less? Before Kulture made her arrival, the mommy-to-be shared a video on her Instagram Story showing the baby getting her first ever glam session — while still in the womb.
The video shows the rapper's makeup artist Erika La Pearl generously brushing highlighter over Cardi's bump. "Makeup by me on baby bardi lol," captioned La Pearl in the video. Following in her mommy's footsteps, she was given a budget-friendly glow with the $9 Blacklight Highlight Palette from BH Cosmetics. A girl after our own hearts.
This was just one of the many far from "regular, degular, shmegular" moments for Cardi's baby. The chart-topper confirmed her pregnancy on one of the most famous stages on television: Saturday Night Live, debuting her baby bump in a Christian Siriano gown while performing her track "Be Careful." She also walked her first-ever Met Gala red carpet this year, where she stunned in Moschino and let's not forget about her "Bronx Fairytale" baby shower.
If Kulture comes out loving makeup as much as her mom, we can think of a few celebrity kids who'd make ideal play dates.
