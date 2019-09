This was just one of the many far from "regular, degular, shmegular" moments for Cardi's baby. The chart-topper confirmed her pregnancy on one of the most famous stages on television: Saturday Night Live, debuting her baby bump in a Christian Siriano gown while performing her track "Be Careful." She also walked her first-ever Met Gala red carpet this year, where she stunned in Moschino and let's not forget about her "Bronx Fairytale" baby shower