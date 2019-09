Cardi B has the kind of personality that can't be contained. It's just one of the reasons the world loves her: Her candor and energy is great for the camera and the red carpet — and it creates GIF-able moments that resonate with all of us. However, it's not so great for her makeup artist, Erika La' Pearl . "From start to finish, it takes a while to do her because she doesn’t like to stay still!" the pro tells Refinery29. "She's always getting up to get something to eat, always doing business calls. It takes a good hour and 30 minutes, sometimes two."