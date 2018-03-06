La' Pearl and Cardi have worked together for three years now (including Cardi's Love & Hip Hop: New York), so she's gotten used to her client's wildcard nature. "Her publicist, Patience, emailed me out the blue," La Pearl explains. "Cardi was working on a cosmetics line at the time and they wanted to collab with me on that. I ended up doing her makeup instead, and she fell in love with me."