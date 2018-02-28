Fashion Nova Produces Clothing Faster Than Zara

According to Saghian, the retailer works with more than 1,000 product manufacturers and can receive samples within 24 hours of conceptualizing a piece. Once ready, the items are shot on any of the models on-call in its office, and the finished product goes up on the site in one to two weeks. The L.A.-based company releases 600 new pieces each week, most of which often sell out immediately. “It’s important to have a lot of styles because our customers post so much online and need new clothes," he tells WWD. "We don’t want girls showing up to the club in the same outfit. We need 50 different denim jackets. Not just one."