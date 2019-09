If you, like us, are avid online shoppers, you probably know what it's like to stumble upon a site that both entices and befuddles you. Such is the case with FashionNova , a brand popular with celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Amber Rose (both have done #sponcon for the retailer). It's, of course, one of the many sites that's tapped into the Kardashian/Jenner empire to sell its wares; most models on the site have polished beach waves, too-perfect makeup, and seemingly digitally enhanced curves — something we called Fashion Nova out for last spring. And though its logo looks like it hasn't been updated since 2006, it boasts a cool 8.7 million followers on Instagram. Clearly the retailer (and its #NovaBabes) are doing something right — and we tried to figure out just what that something is.