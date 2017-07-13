Have You Noticed Brands Are Using Models That Look Just Like Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one who’s, like, realizing stuff. On Thursday, Racked pointed out that, beyond her own ventures (lip kits! controversial band tees!), many e-tailers — including FashionNova (for whom Jenner has done #sponsored Instagram content), Boohoo, and Forever 21, are capitalizing on the reality star’s likeness to sell their wares. In side-by-side comparisons, the article notes how each of the aforementioned websites features at least one model with more than a passing resemblance (from the hair parts to the poses to the pout of the lips) to the youngest Kardashian-Jenner spawn. But, it’s not as weird as it sounds. In actuality, these companies might be onto something.
Kylie Jenner in FashionNova.
A FashionNova Instagram post.
The brands Racked highlighted are ones Jenner actually wears in the #OOTDs she shares on Snapchat and Instagram to millions of followers. Her fans — usually teenagers and twenty-somethings — are already loyal customers to many of these stores (and if they aren't, after seeing them on Jenner's social media, we bet they will be). Anything Jenner touches turns to gold — her lip kits sell out in record time, and her legions of admirers clamor to recreate her looks, her aesthetic, and spend money at her pop-up shops — so why not tap into that success with an aesthetic (and really, face) that shoppers don't just recognize, but will likely follow to the ends of their wallets? As Racked writer Elana Fishman put it, "you can’t blame fashion brands for wanting to break off a piece of the famous teenager’s selling power."
If anything, this is really just lazy marketing — especially when you factor in Jenner’s rumored bodily enhancements, the fact that she’s been accused of stealing from independent designers, and her history of cultural appropriation (plus those lawsuits!). And truthfully, this seems all too circumstantial — while we know the Kardashian-Jenner's have major selling power, when it comes to this family, there's really no such thing as coincidence.
Let this serve as (yet another) reminder that it's Kris Jenner's world, and we're just living in it.
