Have You Noticed Brands Are Using Models That Look Just Like Kylie Jenner?

The brands Racked highlighted are ones Jenner actually wears in the #OOTDs she shares on Snapchat and Instagram to millions of followers. Her fans — usually teenagers and twenty-somethings — are already loyal customers to many of these stores (and if they aren't, after seeing them on Jenner's social media, we bet they will be). Anything Jenner touches turns to gold — her lip kits sell out in record time, and her legions of admirers clamor to recreate her looks, her aesthetic, and spend money at her pop-up shops — so why not tap into that success with an aesthetic (and really, face) that shoppers don't just recognize, but will likely follow to the ends of their wallets? As Racked writer Elana Fishman put it , "you can’t blame fashion brands for wanting to break off a piece of the famous teenager’s selling power."