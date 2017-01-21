The Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Drama Just Took An Interesting Turn

Update: It doesn't take a law degree to realize something's happened in the ongoing drama between Los Angeles makeup artist Vlada Haggerty and Kylie Jenner's camp.
You may recall that Haggerty has publicly alleged — on more than one occasion — that both Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Jenner had copied her artistry for use in marketing Jenner's Lip Kits, including packaging and on social media.
Of course, Jenner didn't exactly dispute the claims, thanks in part to trolling from Haggerty's very loyal online fanbase. In fact, on one occasion, the Kylie Cosmetics account credited @vladamua for the image in question, only to later delete the entire post.
Then, late last year, WWD reported that Haggerty was officially taking the matters to the next level, bringing a lawsuit against Jenner in court. There's been no stirring since — until today.
Just check out the (wildly out of character) posting on both Jenner and Kylie Cosmetic's social media pages below (they both posted this same image and caption). Is it just us, or does it appear that someone's decided to play nice and settle?
We will update you when we learn more.
Makeup artist Vlada Haggerty is questioning the originality of a Kylie Cosmetics product image posted to Instagram yesterday, citing strong similarities between its packaging and that of one previously created by the artist and a few colleagues. To prove her point, Haggerty posted a side-by-side image to the social media site, each photo depicting a woman with deep-red, ombré lips and gold-painted fingers and nails.
Haggerty's version (left) of the lips has a high-shine, diffused effect; part of a glossy eyelid and a frosty shadow are poking through underneath the woman's gold-accented fingers. In the Kylie Cosmetics image, which was part of a string of posts showing the brand's holiday offerings, the red lips are matte, the nails on display are coffin-shaped, and the gold color on the hands skews yellower in shade (perhaps to represent the Yellow Gold Crème Shadow inside).
“Really @kyliecosmetics? Haven't you gotten enough 'inspiration' from me already? Left is...the work @juliakuzmenko, @brittrafuson and I shot a few months ago and right is @kyliecosmetics' new campaign,” Haggerty captioned her post.
If this headline looks familiar, that's because it is: Just last year, the makeup artist called out the similarities between her lip artwork and Kylie Cosmetics’ packaging.
In this instance, it’s hard to know whether this is a case of blatant copycatting or something less sinister. We’ve reached out to Kylie Cosmetics for comment and will update this story when we hear back.
