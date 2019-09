The Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Drama Just Took An Interesting Turn

Makeup artist Vlada Haggerty is questioning the originality of a Kylie Cosmetics product image posted to Instagram yesterday, citing strong similarities between its packaging and that of one previously created by the artist and a few colleagues. To prove her point, Haggerty posted a side-by-side image to the social media site, each photo depicting a woman with deep-red, ombré lips and gold-painted fingers and nails.Haggerty's version (left) of the lips has a high-shine, diffused effect; part of a glossy eyelid and a frosty shadow are poking through underneath the woman's gold-accented fingers. In the Kylie Cosmetics image, which was part of a string of posts showing the brand's holiday offerings , the red lips are matte, the nails on display are coffin-shaped, and the gold color on the hands skews yellower in shade (perhaps to represent the Yellow Gold Crème Shadow inside).“Really @kyliecosmetics ? Haven't you gotten enough 'inspiration' from me already? Left is...the work @juliakuzmenko @brittrafuson and I shot a few months ago and right is @kyliecosmetics ' new campaign,” Haggerty captioned her post.If this headline looks familiar, that's because it is: Just last year, the makeup artist called out the similarities between her lip artwork and Kylie Cosmetics’ packaging.In this instance, it’s hard to know whether this is a case of blatant copycatting or something less sinister. We’ve reached out to Kylie Cosmetics for comment and will update this story when we hear back.