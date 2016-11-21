We’ve meticulously tracked every festive beauty launch over the past few weeks and put together our ultimate wish list. (Perhaps you have, too?) Our alarms are set for drop dates, Black Friday deals, and more. Well, we're getting ready to DM Santa with some major changes, because Kylie Cosmetics is finally dropping its holiday offerings today — and it's the mother lode of all launches this season.
The collection hits the brand's website at 1 p.m. EST, and is introducing 17 new products and bundles — all wrapped in festive, limited-edition silver-foil packaging. You've got a lip gloss infused with diamond powder, an eyeshadow palette loaded with metallic shades, a matte-white eyeliner kit, cream shadows, Lip Kits, and logo-emblazoned makeup bags stuffed with various combinations of the collection. It’s a lot of gear, to say the least.
Want the whole damn thing? You can buy the entire range with just a click, thanks to the Holiday Collection Bundle option, though it will cost you a cool $325. But if your funds are a bit more modest, then it may be time to rethink your seasonal shopping strategy — and fast (because you know these suckers are going to sell out).
Check out every last item in the lineup, ahead. Then, crack those knuckles and flex your add-to-cart finger, because this is bound to be the frenzy-inducing doorbuster of online makeup sales.
