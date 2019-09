It was only a matter of time before the teen mogul translated her signature style and social following into branded merch. Cue the Kylie Shop, an online retailer stocked with all things Ky: shirts, sweats, phone cases, lighters, et al. When KyliejennerShop.com opened its metaphorical doors, it was pretty big deal, considering that her merch was previously only available at her one-day-only pop-up shops (the lines for which were some of the most frightening things we've ever seen).