As you're probably well aware by now, Kylie Jenner's branding game is strong. This has been proven over and over again by her consistently sold-out lip kits, glosses, and eyeshadows, plus, of course, her social media presence.
The influence of her Snapchat videos has even been measured, and her sway, which has been dubbed the "Kylie Effect," is pretty powerful: she has the ability to increase viral buzz around a song she plays in her snaps by a whopping 194,000%. "I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, [wo]man" — the lyrics from one of her brother-in-law Kanye West's songs — certainly ring true for the youngest Jenner.
It was only a matter of time before the teen mogul translated her signature style and social following into branded merch. Cue the Kylie Shop, an online retailer stocked with all things Ky: shirts, sweats, phone cases, lighters, et al. When KyliejennerShop.com opened its metaphorical doors, it was pretty big deal, considering that her merch was previously only available at her one-day-only pop-up shops (the lines for which were some of the most frightening things we've ever seen).
We didn't exactly have the stamina (or the time) to wait in line at Kylie's pop-ups, nor the cash to clothe ourselves in her pricy designs. But we're still fawning over her swag (as you may be as well). Ahead, we've outlined the top five items that we've added to our *imaginary* cart. Happy browsing!