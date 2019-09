Because Cardi is dressed in vintage Dior and dripping in diamonds, you'd think that her makeup would be just as expensive. "I still prefer my drugstore finds," La Pearl tells Refinery29. "People are sending me all kinds of stuff, but I find myself hitting up the makeup aisle all the time." That accessibility is one of (many) reasons why the world can't stop talking about the beautiful Bronx native. Get the exclusive breakdown of her music video looks, ahead.