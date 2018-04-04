The anticipation for Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was high before (like, trending topic high) — but it's at a fever pitch now, thanks to her "Bartier Cardi" music video. It's the perfect blend of hood and haute couture, and contains SO much good glam, too. But with hairstylist Tokyo Stylez on the wigs and makeup artist Erika La Pearl on the beat, what else would you expect?
Because Cardi is dressed in vintage Dior and dripping in diamonds, you'd think that her makeup would be just as expensive. "I still prefer my drugstore finds," La Pearl tells Refinery29. "People are sending me all kinds of stuff, but I find myself hitting up the makeup aisle all the time." That accessibility is one of (many) reasons why the world can't stop talking about the beautiful Bronx native. Get the exclusive breakdown of her music video looks, ahead.