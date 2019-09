Tori Spelling, Jessica Simpson, and Kim Kardashian recently revealed that they let their kids — from toddlers to pre-tweens — play in their makeup stashes. And with each share, people sounded off. First Tori Spelling shared a picture of her nine year-old daughter wearing a cranberry-red lipstick to dinner. Some people lost their minds; others had her back. Then, Jessica Simpson uploaded a picture of her five year-old daughter wearing what she called #girlygoth lipstick, while sharing that MAC Cosmetics is the kid’s favorite store — something that garnered the same opposing critiques. More recently, celebs like Victoria Beckham and Jenna Dewan have served as the canvas for their kids' first forays into makeup — and the results are pretty adorable.