If you ask us, the best beauty trend of the year is every person expressing themselves as they please — whether that person is a tyke or a card-carrying member of the AARP. Ditto for letting people parent in the way they best see fit. And, as several celebrity moms have shown, for them that includes allowing kids to play with cosmetics from time to time. Ahead, see which celebs adopt a laissez faire attitude when it comes to palettes and play.