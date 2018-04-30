When you think of the most divisive beauty trends, squiggly brows and glitter vaginas may come to mind. But there’s another Instagram movement that's really stirred the “love it/hate it” controversy: celebrity kids wearing makeup. And as Instagram commenters have shown, it’s ruffling feathers more than any wacky viral brow look.
Tori Spelling, Jessica Simpson, and Kim Kardashian recently revealed that they let their kids — from toddlers to pre-tweens — play in their makeup stashes. And with each share, people sounded off. First Tori Spelling shared a picture of her nine year-old daughter wearing a cranberry-red lipstick to dinner. Some people lost their minds; others had her back. Then, Jessica Simpson uploaded a picture of her five year-old daughter wearing what she called #girlygoth lipstick, while sharing that MAC Cosmetics is the kid’s favorite store — something that garnered the same opposing critiques. More recently, celebs like Victoria Beckham and Jenna Dewan have served as the canvas for their kids' first forays into makeup — and the results are pretty adorable.
If you ask us, the best beauty trend of the year is every person expressing themselves as they please — whether that person is a tyke or a card-carrying member of the AARP. Ditto for letting people parent in the way they best see fit. And, as several celebrity moms have shown, for them that includes allowing kids to play with cosmetics from time to time. Ahead, see which celebs adopt a laissez faire attitude when it comes to palettes and play.