This Is The Most Divisive Celebrity Beauty Trend Of 2018

Just last week, Tori Spelling, Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian revealed that they let their kids — from toddlers to pre-tweens —play in their makeup stashes. And with each share, people sounded off. First Tori Spelling shared a picture of her nine year-old daughter wearing a cranberry-red lipstick to Thanksgiving dinner. Some people lost their minds, others had her back. Then, Jessica Simpson posted a picture of her five year-old daughter wearing what she called #girlygoth lipstick, while sharing that MAC Cosmetics is the kid’s favourite store — something that garnered the same opposing critiques. Now, Kim Kardashian has revealed in an interview with US Weekly that she uses her own KKW Beauty products as a bargaining chip to get her four year-old daughter to go to school. Cue the outrage in 3, 2, ...