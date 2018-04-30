This Is The Most Divisive Celebrity Beauty Trend Of 2018

When you think of the most divisive beauty trends of 2017, squiggly brows and glitter vaginas may come to mind. But there’s another Instagram movement that's really stirred the “love it/hate it” controversy: celebrity kids wearing makeup. And as Instagram commenters have shown, it’s ruffling feathers more than any wacky viral brow look.
Just last week, Tori Spelling, Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian revealed that they let their kids — from toddlers to pre-tweens —play in their makeup stashes. And with each share, people sounded off. First Tori Spelling shared a picture of her nine year-old daughter wearing a cranberry-red lipstick to Thanksgiving dinner. Some people lost their minds, others had her back. Then, Jessica Simpson posted a picture of her five year-old daughter wearing what she called #girlygoth lipstick, while sharing that MAC Cosmetics is the kid’s favourite store — something that garnered the same opposing critiques. Now, Kim Kardashian has revealed in an interview with US Weekly that she uses her own KKW Beauty products as a bargaining chip to get her four year-old daughter to go to school. Cue the outrage in 3, 2, ...
If you ask us, the best beauty trend of 2017 is every person expressing themselves as they please — whether that person is a tyke or a card-carrying member of the AARP. Ditto for letting people parent in the way they best see fit. And, as several celebrity mums have shown, for them that includes allowing kids to play with cosmetics from time to time. Ahead, see which celebs adopt a laissez faire attitude when it comes to palettes and play.