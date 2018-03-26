Randy Guiler, Family Dollar's vice president of investor relations, tells Refinery29 in a statement that while the company has not heard from the family directly, they are aware of the post. "In 2016, we purchased a supplier’s product matching the photo in social media. In accordance with our procedures, our supplier’s product had been independently tested for toxic chemicals. Upon being made aware of this incident, we re-confirmed that test results showed that no toxic chemicals were found in these make-up kits. We have received no other complaints or claims of allergic reactions related to this product."