Pink's Daughter Is Already The Beauty Influencer We Need

"My little girl and her first makeup tutorial #backstage #rockstarintraining #likemamalikedaughter,” Pink captioned the clip, which begins with Willow filling in her lips with a bright pink crayon. And then applying blush to the apples of her cheeks. Then comes the blue shadow and glitter underneath her eyes. And the dark eyebrow pencil, too. It's a lot of look, but the color selection and graphic shapes are very rock-star chic — one commenter was even reminded of Jem and the Holograms — and with a little more practice, Willow could very well have her own empire a few years from now.