In honor of International Women’s Day, Refinery29 is asking women to pay-it-forward by endorsing a female colleague or expert in their field. Head here to discover inspiring women across all of the categories R29 covers.
As proud beauty fans and feminists, we celebrate groundbreaking women every damn day. So how can we one-up our love for the industry’s biggest innovators on International Women’s Day? By asking these bosses to reveal which women inspire them to work stronger, live bolder, and give back more.
Ahead, boundary-breaking models (Ashley Graham and Diandra Forrest) beauty CEOs (Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, and Lisa Price), activists (Amber Rose and Gregg Renfrew), a legendary makeup artist (Pat McGrath), and more highlight the women who galvanize their own inner badass.
Game recognize game? That’s just the start. From one inspiring story to the next, you’ll find women who are lifting each other up, inviting everyone to the table, and advocating for an inclusive beauty industry that actually reflects the people it serves.