17 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Get Familiar With

Black History Month is technically once a year, but in my opinion, African-Americans should celebrate year-round. Any time is a good time to reflect on our history and remember the trailblazers who have helped to get us to where we are today — from civil rights leaders to athletes, and yes, even to beauty entrepreneurs.
The cosmetics industry has grossly underestimated the buying power of the Black consumer (more on that to come). So many of those consumers became businesspeople, creating brands that address the beauty and grooming needs of women of color.
From hair care to makeup to skin care, we take a look at the Black-owned brands that have made their way onto the beauty scene (you can read this for more background on some of the entrepreneurs) — some old, some new, all worth checking out.
Read these stories next: