Forget Cadillacs, These Beauty Consultants Want Political Change

The brand's representatives are proof that political action can work as an incentive to move product, even more than flashy jewelry and trips. Stephanie Cahill, a consultant in New Hampshire, is an oncology nurse and mother of a son with special needs who is passionate about regulating carcinogenic and neurotoxic chemicals in everyday products. "I'm not one to be motivated by material things such as earning a car, but a once-in-a-lifetime experience to participate in the democratic process on Capitol Hill was incredibly motivating and taught me how easy it is to set up an appointment with your elected officials, and how much they value hearing from their constituents," she says. (While there, Cahill asked staffers what convinced New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan to co-sponsor the bill and was told that the 30+ calls, emails, and letters to the office over a year helped her realize that the issue mattered.)