Amber Rose Swears This $7 Cream Is Just Like La Mer's

When it comes to beauty, Amber Rose is a practical — just take her signature, no-maintenance buzzed head. She also always keeps it real, like that time she advocated against the Tampon Tax or made a statement about embracing a natural bush.
Given the star’s chill-AF attitude, it should come as no surprise that Rose also has a shockingly affordable alternative to an ultra-pricey moisturizing cream that many fancy celebs keep in rotation. We’re talking about the fabled Crème de la Mer, which retails at a cool $170 an ounce. But as Rose told Us Weekly, she has discovered a solid dupe for the stuff that clocks in at just over 50 cents an ounce: Nivea Moisturizing Crème.
Advertisement
She shared her skin-care regimen with the publication, saying, “I use Clinique mild face wash and then I’ll use the La Mer moisturizer before I go to bed and I’ll kind of just cake it on and when it’s still not fully rubbed in and then I’ll wake up and my skin is glowing.” However, she added, if La Mer is a bit too expensive for your tastes, she has a suggestion: “You can use the Nivea Cream that comes in the container that you kind of turn open. You can get that at CVS and honestly, it works just as well.”
For anyone who can’t — or wouldn’t — buy the luxe hydrator, this advice is as good as gold. As if that weren't enough insider intel, Rose went on to share that she's also fond of throwing on a robe from Target and slathering this $12 Raw African Shea Butter all over her body (a practice she did while pregnant to prevent stretch marks).
Bottom line: Those flashy sunglasses and sky-high Louboutins aren't fooling anyone, Amber. In our hearts, we know that you’re an around-the-way girl — and we couldn’t love it more.
Related Video:
Advertisement