This Is The First Model With Albinism To Front A Major Beauty Campaign

But even though she's always been open-minded, not all the kids she grew up with were. Forrest was teased about her albinism in grade school and had to defend herself along the way (she tells us things got physical with a boy at one particularly low point). The bullying continued after Forrest decided to follow in her mother's footsteps and pursue modeling. "I had a modeling coach when I was 14 or 15. He was so mean, [and would say things] like, 'You're too odd, you will never be a model.'" It made her wonder if she was kidding herself to dream about this career, she says.