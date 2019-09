Pink didn't have to say anything about Kim Kardashian's recent nude selfie , which inspired some celebrities to take shots and others to take the reality star's side, because a tweet days later expressed exactly how the singer felt.On International Women's Day, the artist, whose given name is Alecia Moore, wrote a shout-out to all the women using "their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their 'magic' that they were born with, that only they possess." Getting even more pointed, Pink wrote that these attributes don't always get as much "'attention' or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits and asses." And she made it clear that the women she's talking about don't need that kind of attention, because they have something else to offer."In the quiet moments, you will feel something deeper than the fleeting excitement resulting from attention," Pink wrote. "You will feel something called pride and self respect."Coming from Pink, an artist who makes it her business to sell records, not sex, the message isn't a new one. It's actually the same one she shared 10 years ago, when she released the song "Stupid Girls."Having taken three years off after her worst-performing record, 2003's Try This (which Pink has said she wrote in a week to rebel against her then-label, Arista Records, and fulfill her contractual obligation), her fourth studio album, 2006's I’m Not Dead, was her big comeback. It was Pink saying that the poor performance of Try This was a fluke, and that she still had hits up her sleeve.And she was sly, gleefully embracing her status as the anti-Britney all while teaming up with the producers behind Spears' biggest hits. Pink was also more defiant, ready to share her views on everything over a perfect pop beat. She was brutally honest, writing an open letter to President George W. Bush asking him to clarify his views on homosexuality, war, and No Child Left Behind ("Dear Mr. President"). She wrote a song based on a poem she wrote when she was 13 years old about sexual abuse ("Long Way to Happy").To reintroduce herself after a hiatus, Pink released "Stupid Girls" as the first single, throwing major shade at young female starlets who were making headlines for sex tapes and rehab stints and nothing more. The song wasn't just a dig at these kinds of women, it had her seriously wondering what kind of example these stars were setting for their female fans."What happened to the dream of a girl president?" she sings, only to answer her own question: "She's dancing in the video next to 50 Cent."