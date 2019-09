Not only do situations like these shed light on the need for more regulation in the cosmetic industry, but they also prove just how important it is to do patch tests and educate yourself on ingredients — especially when it comes to what you're putting on children. "Kids' skin is more sensitive than adult skin," explains Dr. Alan J. Parks, MD, dermatologist and founder of DermWarehouse . "Some have allergic reactions to glycerin in makeup. Another possibility is that the makeup may have been old and therefore not safe for the child (or anyone) to use. At a young age, children may also not know how they react to certain things. If they are going to use any makeup, parents should do a patch test to make sure they don't have any allergic reactions before letting them put the makeup all over."