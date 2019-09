When you think of Belcalis Almanzar — better known as Cardi B — it might be her penchant for Christian Louboutin shoes that comes to mind. After all, she has over 90 pairs and has made the term "bloody shoes" a household nickname with this summer's biggest chart-topping hit . But Cardi isn't just extravagant when it comes to her footwear: Her manicures are pretty damn glam, too, thanks to Jenny Bui of Nails on 7th in NYC's Bronx neighborhood.