Bright, indeed. And while her priorities have probably shifted just a bit since that Ivy Queen post, Cardi has one more thing to think about as a new mom (you know, with everything else that comes in welcoming motherhood): How will she get to her New York-based manicurist while nursing in Atlanta ? Bui has no doubt that Cardi be on her way to her home city soon, no matter what. "She's already called me saying that she misses me," she says. Now, that's loyalty.