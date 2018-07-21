Offset Arrested & Facing Felony Weapon Charges Days After Cardi B Gave Birth

Migos rapper Offset was arrested on Friday in Jonesboro, Georgia, 10 days after wife Cardi B gave birth to their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Now, he’s facing two felony weapon charges.
Offset has been charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He’s also facing charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and an improper lane change.
According to a press release from the Clayton County Police Department, the rapper — whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — was pulled over for an improper lane change. The officer detected the smell of marijuana, and upon searching his vehicle, discovered three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana, and more than $107,000 in cash. Offset and his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, were both arrested.
Gezahgn has been charged with the possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Other outlets have report that Offset is still serving a five-year probation from a 2015 weapon and drug possession, but his attorney, Drew Findling, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the rapper had his probation terminated early.
In a statement to Refinery29, Findling said that Offset’s main concern right now is Cardi B and their newborn, and denied that Offset had broken the law.
“We are going to pursue this aggressively,” Findling told Refinery29. “This arrest never should have happened.”
