Cardi B Just Released A New Song At 9 Months Pregnant — What Did You Do Today?

This has been a swell couple of years for Cardi. The Bronx-born rapper released her first album Invasion of Privacy in April, and proceeded to announce that she was fully pregnant. (Rumors circulated before the announcement, but Cardi confirmed officially on Saturday Night Live.) Her song "I Like It" is a major contender for song of the summer — if it wins, then it'll be the second Cardi B track to take over summer radio waves. She had a beautiful baby shower a week ago, she's due in July , and she's still dropping hits like it's no big deal. And, it's really frigging humid outside! That just makes everything harder! Cardi B's productivity rate is monumental.