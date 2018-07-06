Cardi B Just Released A New Song At 9 Months Pregnant — What Did You Do Today?

Today, on the brink of having her child, Cardi B released a new song. She collaborated with Offset (her husband of a year, as we found out last week) and Lil Yachty on "Who Want The Smoke?" The song is effectively a list of burns. Ergo, the "smoke."
"I hear shots comin' on the low from hoes I'm higher than," Cardi raps in her verse. "This attention is so flatterin' 'cause they're admirin'."
Later, she says, "I did not come here to make any friends," referencing the best bromide in the history of reality television.
This has been a swell couple of years for Cardi. The Bronx-born rapper released her first album Invasion of Privacy in April, and proceeded to announce that she was fully pregnant. (Rumours circulated before the announcement, but Cardi confirmed officially on Saturday Night Live.) Her song "I Like It" is a major contender for song of the summer — if it wins, then it'll be the second Cardi B track to take over summer radio waves. She had a beautiful baby shower a week ago, she's due in July, and she's still dropping hits like it's no big deal. And, it's really frigging humid outside! That just makes everything harder! Cardi B's productivity rate is monumental.
Listen to the full track, below.
