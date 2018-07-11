All About The Kulture: The Story Behind Cardi B's Daughter's Name

At long last, the wait for Cardi B's mini-me is over. The singer announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that she gave birth to her baby girl on July 10, 2018. The photo itself is a Beyoncé-style pregnancy shoot, with the heavily-pregnant singer surrounded by flowers. In the caption, she revealed the name of her baby girl: Kulture Kiari Cephus.
There's a lot to love about this name, since it's pretty much an ode to her husband, Offset. The baby's father's real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, which explains the middle name, but the first name "Kulture" appears to have an even sweeter meaning.
Advertisement
Offset is one third of the band Migos, whose most recent albums were called Culture and Culture II. It sounds like Culture III is here, but her mother has swapped the C for a K, presumably to honor the Ks in her husband's name, or maybe because, if the Kardashians are any example, K names are all the rage right now.
We've reached out to both Cardi B and the members of Migos to get more details about this tribute, but as fans have pointed out, it's no surprise that the singers took a creative route to naming their baby girl.
Kulture Kiari Cephus.— Obeehave, B Δ K Spr. 18 (@SylviaObell) July 11, 2018
Because what else would Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus name their child?
"Kulture Kiari Cephus," wrote BuzzFeed entertainment reporter Sylvia Obell. "Because what else would Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus name their child?"
Cardi B's moniker, itself, has a fun story behind it.
"My sister's name is Hennessy, so everybody used to be like 'Bacardi' to me," she told Wendy Williams back in November. "Then, I shortened it to Cardi B. The 'B' stands for whatever, depending on the day...beautiful or bully."
Our next question, obviously, is if Kulture will be getting a nickname of her own, but reps for the new parents did not return our frantic questions about what it could be. However, it's only been one day since Kulture has graced this earth with her presence, so I'm guessing most of the fun details are ahead of us. Perhaps True Thompson and Stormi Scott can show her the ropes.
Advertisement