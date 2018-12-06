There May Be A Twist To That Sudden Cardi B & Offset Breakup

"Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she said in an Instagram video. "It's nobody's fault. I guess, like, we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore."
They appeared to remain on good terms, with Cardi stressing that they were "really good friends" and "really good business partners," but an Instagram post from a model has people wondering if there's more to this split that meets the eye.
After a post on The Shade Room appeared to document Offset on FaceTime with another woman, model Summer Bunni has written a cryptic note on Instagram that some people are interpreting as evidence that cheating was the root of the couple's split.
"Goodmorning, a quick letter to the fans, followers and social media outlets," her post began. "During this last 48 hours, I haven't enjoyed the social media frenzy. Not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I'm wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman's pain does not bring me any joy, nor do I think it's funny. I've always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself but others have failed. I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgement to everyone whom has questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me."
Whatever happened, Cardi seems to be taking it in stride. She posted the first photo of Kulture, the baby she shares with Offset, on Instagram, with the caption "My heart."
Clearly, her focus right now is family, but Refinery29 has reached out for comment on the rumors from both Offset and Cardi B just in case.
