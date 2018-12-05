Cardi B Posts First Photo Of Baby Kulture & The Internet Kan't Deal

Baby Kulture came through dripping in a car seat for all 36 million of Cardi’s followers; rocking a customized bib wit her name on it, a pink headband, and a look of adoration for whatever is hovering above her. As is the natural order, the infant is already trending on Twitter. And if you listen carefully, you can hear my bank account arguing with my ovaries about why having a baby of my own is not a good idea.