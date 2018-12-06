Cardi B Posts First Photo Of Baby Kulture

Since giving birth to her first child with husband Offset in July — named Kulture Kiari Cephus — Cardi B has taken a page out of Beyoncé’s book and kept the newborn completely out of the spotlight. There have been no pictures, no videos, no nothing. All that changed Wednesday when the “Money” rapper shared the first-ever photo of her 4-month-old baby girl.
Baby Kulture came through in a car seat for all 36 million of Cardi’s followers; rocking a customised bib wit her name on it, a pink headband, and a look of adoration for whatever is hovering above her. As is the natural order, the infant is already trending on Twitter.
I CAME BACK TO LET Y'ALL KNOW THAT KULTURE IS THE MOST PRECIOUS, CUTEST, BEAUTIFUL BABY EVER. pic.twitter.com/r2tXWzqmwf— ? (@ROLUXES) December 5, 2018
Awwwwwww Kulture. She soooo cute pic.twitter.com/DBI3cz4TnP— Big Bitch God’s Gift to a ? (@Keefosabe) December 5, 2018
KULTURE IS SO PRETTY OMDJDKSK IM CRYAN pic.twitter.com/D6IhNE9qoh— ۵ (@trapendella) December 5, 2018
Cardi’s big reveal comes less than a day after she announced in a separate Instagram video that she and Offset were no longer together. She insisted that she would always have a lot of love for him because of the child they share. And looking at Kulture, how could she not? Offset replied to the separation announcement with the comment, “Ya’ll won.”
During this year’s MTV VMA’s Cardi trolled us when she opened the show by holding a Moon Man swaddled in a pink blanket, tricking even Offset into thinking she was debuting Kulture on national television. She’s taken a more traditional route by using social media, and my heart-eye emojis are already in formation.
