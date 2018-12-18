Diplo Is Sliding Into Cardi B's Instagram Comments Now

Cardi B is back on the market and potential suitors are wasting no time in trying to get the attention of the most beloved female rapper in 2018. The artist announced her split from her husband Offset last week, and despite his repeated attempts to woo her back, she's not interested. Diplo, however, hopes he might be the next man to take her heart.
CommentsByCelebs spotted him in the comments of one of Cardi's recent Instagrams, where he made his feelings pretty clear.
On Monday, the singer posted a photo of herself in a pink outfit with the caption, "I’m Dasani with the drip,babymommy with the clip."
The comments are, as always, filled with love, but she got a little extra something from Diplo.
"I'm single btw," he commented.
Diplo is a mysterious man, but he's known for having a sense of humor. There was a whole Viceland show about the artist with James Van Der Beek starring as Diplo himself. It was filled with irreverent and seemingly self-deprecating moments that included the titular character putting a violin in a blender.
So, anyways, Cardi — the move is yours.
