It's not often that we hear about the private lives of DJs. Sure, we may know a little bit about Calvin Harris' love life (specifically, his romance with a singer named Taylor Swift...ever heard of her?), but it's rare that we really learn what makes them tick.
Viceland wants to change that — kind of.
The network's first scripted comedy series, titled What Would Diplo Do?, promises an exploration of the Major Lazer mix-master, with none other than James Van Der Beek as the titular character. Now we're getting our first look at the series — and it's so lit.
The character of Diplo is certainly a mysterious one — the only thing I, personally, know about the hitmaker is that he was ranked the worst of Katy Perry's famous lovers. However, the minute-long trailer released by Viceland paints quite the interesting picture of the DJ. For one thing, he creates "new sounds" by putting a violin in a blender, much to the annoyance of his ever-present staff. Does the real Diplo do this? No idea — but I'll gladly watch the Beek from the Creek go at it.
If this sounds like an absolutely insane idea, it is: Which is why I could not be more here for it. Van Der Beek may be best known for his earnest, emotional role of Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek, but he's definitely dived into some quirky roles in his career. He starred in the Bret Easton Ellis adaptation The Rules Of Attraction, where he played a drug-dealing rich kid who just so happened to be Patrick Bateman from American Psycho's brother. He appeared in Kesha's video for "Blow" as an assassin in a unicorn bar. He even starred as a version of himself on ABC's Don't Trust The B In Apartment 23, in which he had a meltdown on Dancing With The Stars and wore Dawson-esque flannel to seduce former '90s teens.
Basically, Van Der Beek is not here to be basic — which is why a bizarre show about the inner life about Diplo seems tailor-made for the teen soap star-turned-comedian.
You don't have to love EDM to love watching JVDB, so check out the new trailer below:
