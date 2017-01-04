So, this is the project I can finally announce! I'll be writing, producing & starring in a new show for @viceland where I'll be playing a fictional version of @diplo. Yes, for real. Kinda the way I played myself on #Apt23, but, y'know... lit. Think "Louie" meets "Worldstar Hip Hop" meets "Spinal Tap." It'll be fun, ridiculous and I'll probably win a Nobel Prize. Directed by my partner in crime, @brandondermer - shown here getting a head rub from a global music superstar (photo by @toastycakes)

