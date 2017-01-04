Are you sitting down for this? James Van Der Beek will be playing Diplo in a new scripted series based on the international DJ's life on the road. Yes, Van Der Beek, the '90s heartthrob of Dawson Creek and Varsity Blues fame, will be portraying Diplo, 38, in a new television series from Viceland called What Would Diplo Do. The 39-year-old actor will also write and produce the show in addition to playing its title role. He promises that it will be "lit AF, fam." It also helps that the two are total doppelgängers. Van Der Beek describes the show, premiering later this year, in more detail as "Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap," in an Instagram post. "It'll be fun, ridiculous and I'll probably win a Nobel Prize." The actor also told Deadline that the show "doesn’t take itself too serious but it’s not cynical.” As much as this sounds like a clear case of a midlife crisis, I can't help but be intrigued by the show.
Advertisement
So, this is the project I can finally announce! I'll be writing, producing & starring in a new show for @viceland where I'll be playing a fictional version of @diplo. Yes, for real. Kinda the way I played myself on #Apt23, but, y'know... lit. Think "Louie" meets "Worldstar Hip Hop" meets "Spinal Tap." It'll be fun, ridiculous and I'll probably win a Nobel Prize. Directed by my partner in crime, @brandondermer - shown here getting a head rub from a global music superstar (photo by @toastycakes)
I'm guessing that we'll see some of this.
A lot of this.
And a little of whatever this is.
From the looks of this "Day In The Life Of Diplo" short from this summer promoting the DJ's tour, Mad Decent Block Party, things are going to get weird as hell.
Advertisement