James Van Der Beek Promises His New Show About Diplo Will Be “Lit”

Morgan Baila
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.
Are you sitting down for this? James Van Der Beek will be playing Diplo in a new scripted series based on the international DJ's life on the road. Yes, Van Der Beek, the '90s heartthrob of Dawson Creek and Varsity Blues fame, will be portraying Diplo, 38, in a new television series from Viceland called What Would Diplo Do. The 39-year-old actor will also write and produce the show in addition to playing its title role. He promises that it will be "lit AF, fam." It also helps that the two are total doppelgängers. Van Der Beek describes the show, premiering later this year, in more detail as "Louie meets WorldStar HipHop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap," in an Instagram post. "It'll be fun, ridiculous and I'll probably win a Nobel Prize." The actor also told Deadline that the show "doesn’t take itself too serious but it’s not cynical.” As much as this sounds like a clear case of a midlife crisis, I can't help but be intrigued by the show.
I'm guessing that we'll see some of this.

?2017 ??‍♂️

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on

A lot of this.

Somewhere in San Jose

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on

And a little of whatever this is.

Juju on that bee ?

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on

From the looks of this "Day In The Life Of Diplo" short from this summer promoting the DJ's tour, Mad Decent Block Party, things are going to get weird as hell.
