Diplo Responds To Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Diplo is a DJ with a vengeance. The 38-year-old performer is currently defending himself following his ex-girlfriend, Katy Perry, telling the world (or at least those watching her approximately one million hours-long Witness live stream) that he was the worst out of three famous lovers. She compared him to Orlando Bloom (second best) and John Mayer (best).
Really, this whole scenario is James Corden's fault, as he was the one who hilariously probed her to rank three of her ex-boyfriends, and she (surprisingly) did. Of course the game is all in good fun, and neither Bloom nor Mayer have responded to Perry's candid ranking, but Diplo has. And he is not a fan of what he is hearing.
The "Bubble Butt" artist responded to tweets directed at him referring to the ranking. His frustrations with the headlines about his skills in bed compared to Mayer's and Bloom's are quite clear from his responses below. To one fan, he responded with a picture of him flipping off the camera. He replied to another, "I don't even remember having sex." And finally, he shared a picture of himself during a show with the caption, "I won the bronze metal in the sex olympics," referring to his third place status.
I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics ? pic.twitter.com/RD2PanuCue— young ric flair ? (@diplo) June 12, 2017
This reaction is not that surprising coming from Diplo, considering he has a history of sensitivity when it comes to celebrities saying mean things about him. Previously, Lorde remarked about his penis size after he bashed Taylor Swift in a GQ interview (presumably in Perry's defense). Additionally, he deemed a recent headline from The Cut "fake news."
I wonder if any of this online drama will be portrayed in the musician's new spoof series on Viceland, where James Van Der Beek plays an exaggerated version of the onstage persona that is Diplo.
