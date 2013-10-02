There sure are plenty of reasons to be buzzing about Hermès this week. To begin with, the luxury brand debuted on Instagram a few weeks ago, and now have introduced their first ever mobile app Silk Knots, a chic guide on how to wear their colorful silk scarves. And in perfect conjunction with the app launch, Hermès unveiled its Silk Bar pop-up shop October 1, located in The Shops at Columbus Circle.
Situated inside a classic American diner, the Hermès Silk Bar is inviting, vibrant, and stocked with an array of fine accessories. An interactive component of the pop-up can be found upstairs with an experience called Les Jeux d’Hermès. There, you can have fun with hopscotch, miniature golf, hula hooping, and a photo booth. The gaming area is open through October 12, and the silk bar runs through the end of the month, so no excuses for missing out! Find it all at 10 Columbus Circle in the Time Warner Center, and jump ahead for a glimpse at the opening event.