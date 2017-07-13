When Hermès popped up in New York City with a concept shop full of scarves ready to dye and personalize, we had to take them up on a chance to play around with a few. And, once we got our hands on them, our minds were brimming with ways to incorporate these special pieces of fabric into our daily looks. Ahead, you'll find a little scarf dress-up session that'll hopefully inspire you to take yours out for a spin. (Oh, and if you think ways to wear it that we didn’t, let us know in the comments below — because we have a feeling the options are endless).