January emerged from her chop-chop, at the hands of celebrity stylist Bridget Brager , with what is essentially the perfect fresh ‘do. It’s also not one that most people think they can pull off: a piecey, tousled shag, with long, choppy bangs that are Birkin-inspired to a T and has slight androgynous hints of Mick Jagger. It’s effortlessly cool, plain and simple, and a big departure from the Last Man on Earth actress’s usual polished styles. It’s not exactly something Betty Draper would be caught dead in, if you catch our drift — and that’s a good thing.