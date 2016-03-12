Be it an unfortunate run-in with an at-home hair-dye disaster or the misguided notion that plucking one’s eyebrows into obscurity would look super-cool, we all have our beauty regrets — the things we look back on and cringe, wishing we could erase them from our personal history. January Jones — former Mad Men mean girl Betty Draper and current The Last Man On Earth post-apocalyptic survivor — disagrees with that never-again mentality, arguing that "regrets" shouldn’t be in your beauty vocabulary.



“I always think it's not a good idea to look back and regret — you can definitely learn from things,” she says. "I think trying something new, even if it doesn't end up working, isn't a bad thing. That's how you learn what works for you. I've certainly done things that I look back [on] and think, That did not work for me."



In Paris to promote the announcement of her partnership with and role as the new face of Kérastase’s redesigned Nutritive line, Jones tells us that although there are definitely some red carpet moments she has thought were questionable, she’s not embarrassed by them — especially the ones that have been ripped apart by critics.