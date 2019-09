"One year at Met Ball, [the theme] was punk and I did a bleached eyebrow and Swarovski crystals, and my hair was in braids," says Jones. "It was a very severe look, and even my own parents were like, ‘What happened?’ But I loved it, and I felt super-badass, so if it evokes a feeling of confidence in you [do it].”Jones cites Kérastase as one of her beauty staples, and her hair routine is actually pretty low-key — most likely a welcome reprieve from seven seasons of super-styled, “done” hair. “I am a huge fan of masks,” she says. “I’ve been using [a Nutritive] mask for over a decade. I leave it on longer than I probably should. I'll do a heavy mask for like 30 minutes, and then rinse it out. But that's about it. I’ve just been letting it go and healing, because after 10 years of movies and Mad Men it's been a lot of strain on my hair.”On an altruistic note, the actress spoke about the #AskHerMore social media campaign and the importance of teaching young girls that beauty doesn't have to follow a specific set of rules. “It's not just about how we look on the outside — you can still be concerned or aware of it, but [girls should] not feel the need to look so much like one person or group of people,” she says. “I do encourage experimentation and finding what works for you, but not to make your personality [be defined by] what you look like on the outside.”