Whoa, Kaley.
The Big Bang Theory star spared no expense redecorating her Tarzana, CA, bachelorette pad, including Hermès wallpaper fit for a triple crown thoroughbred, Entertainment Tonight reports. At $345 per roll, the kitchen makeover likely cost around $4,000.
Not exactly My Little Pony.
The Big Bang Theory star spared no expense redecorating her Tarzana, CA, bachelorette pad, including Hermès wallpaper fit for a triple crown thoroughbred, Entertainment Tonight reports. At $345 per roll, the kitchen makeover likely cost around $4,000.
Not exactly My Little Pony.
"Kaley's a very accomplished equestrian and loves horses and all animals," Cuoco's interior designer, Jeff Andrews, told Entertainment Tonight. "I saw this Hermès paper that was horses and she was like, 'Oh my God! I love it! Where are we putting it?'"
Despite the price, the stunning wallpaper gave much of the online herd a case of wallpaper envy.
Advertisement
Spending $3K on #Horse patterned wallpaper... #guilty #horseobsessed #weapprove @kaleycuoco ;) pic.twitter.com/ec9uTbTk1K— Breeders' Cup (@BreedersCup) February 6, 2016
Other naysayers suggested Cuoco rein in her spending.
Cuoco's redesign didn't stop with kitchen — if the recently single star is looking for a roommate, saddle us up.
Advertisement