Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Wallpaper
Wallpaper
How To Style Printed Wallpaper
by
Cait Munro
More from Wallpaper
Wallpaper
Peel On, Peel Off: The Indecisive Person's Cheap Solution To Trendy Home Decor
Cait Munro
Feb 6, 2019
Wallpaper
Anthropologie's New Selection Of Farrow & Ball Wallpaper Is Seriously Statement-Making
Olivia Harrison
Aug 28, 2018
Home
This Easy Trick Will Transform Your Rental Apartment
Venus Wong
Jun 2, 2017
Home
Peek Inside Kaley Cuoco's Bachelor Pad, Including Hermès Horse Wa...
Whoa, Kaley. The Big Bang Theory star spared no expense redecorating her Tarzana, CA, bachelorette pad, including Hermès wallpaper fit for a triple
by
Cristen Conger
Home
Instagram Conspiracy Theory: Posts We Love Tend To Have This In C...
There are some things that were practically made for Instagram: doughnut-shaped inflatables, sunsets, latte art. And high on that list of photo-worthy
by
Angela Tafoya
Home
You'll Either Love Or Hate This Super-Trippy Wallpaper
Have you ever found yourself staring at your walls, thinking: What this room really needs is three-dimensional wallpaper? No? We can't say it's been on
by
Sean Santiago
Home
Spruce Up Your Space With These Pretty Wallpapers
By Elsie Larson This past year, I changed the way I felt about wallpaper. Actually, I would say we — wallpaper and I — fell in love. I guess
by
A Beautiful Mess
Home
This Apartment Proves That Wallpaper Is EVERYTHING
Joey was ready to redesign his Chelsea apartment and had dreams of old school Hollywood, '50s five-star-hotel-glamour and banana leaf print. Very Beverly
by
Homepolish
Home
This $3 Wallpaper Hack Is The Stuff Of DIY Dreams
Wallpaper gets a bad rap; it can be overly complicated and prohibitively expensive. But, that's never stopped us from daydreaming of high-impact
by
Sean Santiago
Home
5 Temporary Wallpapers For The New Year
Are holiday decorations making you think the walls in your apartment look a little drab? Since winter won't be ending anytime soon, you'll be staring at
by
Chloe Daley
Home
15 Ways To Pump Up Your Pad With Color
It’s easy to fall back on your go-to decorating hues: Soft gray has provided a neutral backdrop on your walls since 2010, and that cozy chartreuse duvet
by
Nicole Sforza
Home
We're Stuck On This New Wallpaper Collab
Wallpaper is having a print moment — and we're fully behind it. Left and right, brands are killing it with graphic, bold designs that are ultra modern
by
Chloe Daley
Home
12 Reasons To Stop Fearing Wallpaper
If painting a wall could be compared to casual dating (just testing the waters), then wallpaper is like putting a ring on it. It's one of the boldest
by
Chloe Daley
New York
Inside The Coolest BK Studio That's Bringing Wallpaper Back
Maybe you haven't heard, but wallpaper is back. Your grandma's kitchen no longer has the trend cornered, and everyone from Mike D to W Hotels is now
by
Chloe Daley
Home
Hey, Design-Obsessed Renters: Removable Wallpaper Is A Thing
We've all been there: You want to finally make your apartment feel like home, but your landlord is so not cool with an eggplant-hued bedroom or a foyer
by
Holly E. Thomas
Home
The Cutest Decorating Ideas For Your (Rented) Pad
In a dream world, our apartments would be Elle Decor quality all the time. But, in the real world, things like time, budget, and unending clutter get in
by
Seija Rankin
Home
Next In Kelly Wearstler's World Domination: Wallpaper And Fabrics
If too much HGTV-watching and Apartment Therapy-browsing has got you itching to breathe new life into your home, Kelly Wearstler has come to the rescue:
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Chicago
The Coolest New Start-Up From A Local Bro & Sis Team
When it comes to decorating your pied-à-terre, painting is definitely the lesser of two evils in comparison to a tedious wallpapering session — or is
by
Rebecca Taras
Home
Floral Furniture For Your Blossoming Apartment
Adding patterned furniture into your place immediately jazzes up any room, but there is something about a beautiful floral print that really makes an
by
Danielle Arps
Home
Is Your Computer Screen Boring You To Tears? This Amaze Art Can Help
Tired of opening your laptop or grabbing your phone and seeing the same lame wallpaper — some generic tropical paradise, or a super-macro flower shot?
by
Holly E. Thomas
San Francisco
Chez Panisse Gets New Vintage Wallpaper!
Two things we like very much: Vintage wallpaper and food. So, we were especially happy to read on Grub Street San Francisco that Alice Waters and her Chez
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Politics
Tavi For Darfur, Garance Television, and Westwood Wallpaper
Lily Allen continues her slow, inevitable transformation into a Wild Thing in the pages of Harper's Bazaar Russia. (Fashionising) Exceptionally
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment
LOL Gaga, Westwood Wallpaper, and Holland's Big, Fat Joke
The usually button-cute Rachel Bilson tries out the sweaty killer vixen thing to good effect in this month's Flaunt . (Circa Now) Seems our beloved
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted