This Easy Trick Will Transform Your Rental Apartment

The first step to nesting in a new home is to make the place feel like your own. And, there's no better canvas on which to imbue your personality than four blank walls. Dressing them up can be considerably trickier if you're renting: After all, not all landlords are chill with you drilling holes to hang things up, and putting up posters with blu-tack feels just a bit too collegiate for our tastes.
This is precisely why we're grateful for the mighty invention that is removable wallpapers. Be it geometrical prints or psychedelic scribbles, these peel-and-stick designs adds color and intrigue for very little effort. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite patterns on the market — just remember to keep the edges straight.