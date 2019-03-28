Struggling To Style Trendy Printed Wallpaper? Look No Further

Printed wallpaper is among the most popular interior design trends of the moment, and thanks to today's easy peel-and-stick technology, it's an option for almost any space — even ones you're only short-term renting. But that doesn't mean it's totally fool-proof: Wallpaper doesn't always play well with art and other accents, but you don't want to keep things too simple that the pattern feels out of place or too serious. That's why we're loving this Brooklyn apartment belonging to Jennifer Sagum, VP of Global Advertising & Media at Marc Jacobs, which was furnished with the help of interior designer Jennifer Chused of Chused & Co.
Sagum's patterned wall coverings are enviable in and of themselves, but our favorite part is how she and Chused have chosen to pair them with prints that provide the perfect subtle contrast. "We wanted to use pattern and whimsy in a really sophisticated way," explains Chused, who took her cues from Sagum's love of mixing Marc with vintage fashion.
In the bedroom, for example, a delicate, watercolor-inspired grasscloth wall covering from Eskayel comes alive when paired with similarly rustic throw pillows in complimentary shades. The prints are so similar that it feels like they shouldn't work together — and yet, they totally do. Meanwhile, in the guest bedroom, the hint of red in the wallpaper's floral motif is highlighted by a coordinating red curtain.
According to Chused, picking a single wall to cover is a great way to save money while also ensuring the room doesn't feel too busy. She suggests that, whenever possible, there should be a change in material when beginning or ending a section of wallpaper. Here, the exposed brick wall provides a great counterpoint to a dainty print.
