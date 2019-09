Struggling To Style Trendy Printed Wallpaper? Look No Further

Printed wallpaper is among the most popular interior design trends of the moment, and thanks to today's easy peel-and-stick technology , it's an option for almost any space — even ones you're only short-term renting. But that doesn't mean it's totally fool-proof: Wallpaper doesn't always play well with art and other accents, but you don't want to keep things too simple that the pattern feels out of place or too serious. That's why we're loving this Brooklyn apartment belonging to Jennifer Sagum, VP of Global Advertising & Media at Marc Jacobs, which was furnished with the help of interior designer Jennifer Chused of Chused & Co.