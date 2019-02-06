Peel On, Peel Off: The Indecisive Person's Cheap Solution To Trendy Home Decor

Thankfully, wallpaper's dark days are safely behind us (though there is a chance you'll still catch a glimpse of them at mid-price hotels and in the homes of elderly relatives). In addition to bearing artful — and often, in fact, artist-designed — patterns, many of today's wallpapers are also of the removable variety, making them a feasible option for those of us not lucky enough to own our places of residence. That's right, in the year 2019, you can wallpaper your apartment and your landlord never has to know.