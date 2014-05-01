Story from New York

Inside The Coolest BK Studio That’s Bringing Wallpaper Back

Chloe Daley
Maybe you haven't heard, but wallpaper is back. Your grandma's kitchen no longer has the trend cornered, and everyone from Mike D to W Hotels is now showcasing one-of-a-kind, off-the-wall designs. So, where did they get them? The answer would be Brooklyn-based Flavor Paper.
We dare anyone to stroll past their steel exterior on Pacific St. and not be intrigued. The tall glass door reveals a long room with the longest printing press ever and a miasma of splattered paint colors on the floor. Yeah, they make wallpaper — but it's the most insanely awesome wallpaper ever.From the impressive printing studio to the Dexter-esque screen-cleaning room, prepare yourself for the ultimate color-filled tour, ahead.

