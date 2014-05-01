Maybe you haven't heard, but wallpaper is back. Your grandma's kitchen no longer has the trend cornered, and everyone from Mike D to W Hotels is now showcasing one-of-a-kind, off-the-wall designs. So, where did they get them? The answer would be Brooklyn-based Flavor Paper.
We dare anyone to stroll past their steel exterior on Pacific St. and not be intrigued. The tall glass door reveals a long room with the longest printing press ever and a miasma of splattered paint colors on the floor. Yeah, they make wallpaper — but it's the most insanely awesome wallpaper ever.From the impressive printing studio to the Dexter-esque screen-cleaning room, prepare yourself for the ultimate color-filled tour, ahead.