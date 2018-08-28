Anthropologie's New Selection Of Farrow & Ball Wallpaper Is Seriously Statement-Making

Anthropologie may already be your go-to destination for funky home pieces like ceramic dishes that appear hand-painted or woven textiles in eclectic prints. But did you know that you can actually plaster that same bohemian sensibility to the walls of your home? If not, well, you may want to consider giving your living space a little makeover. Especially because today, joining the store's extensive inventory of wallpapers and paints from brands like House Of Hackney and Mitchell Black, is the well-known British brand Farrow & Ball.
The selection of Farrow & Ball wallpaper now available at Anthropologie feels like it was specially curated for the Anthro shopper. Which means you can expect to find whimsical prints, elegant patterns, and plenty of vibrant colors. The selection also features stripes, geometrics, florals, and damasks. And the prints fit so seamlessly into the store's aesthetic that many of them look like patterns you might already find on an Anthopologie blouse or decorative throw.
Farrow & Ball paint in 132 different shades became available at Anthropologie back in June of this year. But now, instead of simple pops of your artsy-chic style, every inch of your home can reflect the kind of looks you love. Because who needs a statement piece when you can have a whole statement room?
Take a look ahead to see 19 of the Farrow & Ball wallpaper patterns that are available at Anthropologie today.
