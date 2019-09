Anthropologie's New Selection Of Farrow & Ball Wallpaper Is Seriously Statement-Making

The selection of Farrow & Ball wallpaper now available at Anthropologie feels like it was specially curated for the Anthro shopper. Which means you can expect to find whimsical prints, elegant patterns, and plenty of vibrant colors. The selection also features stripes, geometrics, florals, and damasks. And the prints fit so seamlessly into the store's aesthetic that many of them look like patterns you might already find on an Anthopologie blouse or decorative throw.