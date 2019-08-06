8 Tips To Make Painting A Room (Somewhat) Easier

So you've got a new apartment / house / room / tiny yet terribly chic trailer. Congrats! The good news: Well, for one thing, you've got a home. The bad news: As you may have already learned, moving into a new place is often a tiring, time-consuming, expensive, zero-fun process. But know what doesn't have to be? Painting that new place.
Yes, painting a room is a lot more work and less fun than buying a new throw pillow and calling it a day. But it doesn't have to be all measurement and math and messes — nor does it have to be followed by painter's remorse when the whole thing turns out icky-looking. And no, you do not need to throw in the towel and hire a professional crew of painters before you've even tried to DIY.
We spoke with Tina Rich and Jae Joo, a couple of experts from notoriously accessible and personalized interior design firm Homepolish, to get their cheat sheet for making the painting process as un-painful as possible. Look ahead for all you need to know when adding a fresh coat to your new lease. You can totally still buy that throw pillow, though.