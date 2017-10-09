21 Anthropologie Home Buys You Need To Snatch Up ASAP

When it comes to striking the perfect balance between cutesy and chic, Anthropologie's decor collection has this down to an art. The retailer's retro-inspired homewares — always styled impeccably against pastel-colored walls or fancy wallpaper — are basically everything we want to procure for our dream apartment. And, judging from the fanfare over the brand's free couches — a brief technical glitch on the site last week that has since been rectified — plenty of people feel the same way.
To get you ready for fall and the holiday season, the brand has just refreshed its home goods inventory — and we're totally digging what we see. From cat-shaped cheese boards to ombre barware, click ahead for an edit of our favorite new Anthro home arrivals at every price point.