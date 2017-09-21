Why People Are Freaking Out Over Anthropologie Couches On Twitter

Earlier today, the Edlyn Two-Piece Chaise Sectional cost all of $0 on the Anthropologie website. Normally, the couch's price can run up to $7,798.
Of course, this made a lot of people really happy and they put in orders right away. A source told Business Insider that he successfully placed an order, and only had to pay the shipping and delivery fee. But — as much as we love Anthropologie's home section and wish this were some kind of once-in-a-lifetime promotion — it was, obviously, a glitch.
"We sincerely regret that a technical glitch on our website caused some furniture pricing to be listed incorrectly," an Anthropologie spokesperson told BI.
As soon as the company became aware of the glitch, it canceled all of the existing orders. The company told BI that its policy allows it to refuse or cancel orders that are listed at "an incorrect price due to photographical error, typographical error, or error in pricing information from our suppliers."
Oh, well. It was fun while it lasted:
After the cancellations, some people were upset:
RIP. This WAS the couch I was going to raise my family with @Anthropologie. #CouchGate pic.twitter.com/acgzI7wLWV— James Flath (@James_Flath) September 21, 2017
@Anthropologie I threw away my old couch expecting my new one to arrive. How are you going to resolve this? #notmyanthropologie #CouchGate pic.twitter.com/dWOWOAWANN— JackRen (@gruber_jackie) September 21, 2017
@Anthropologie I need to lie down after this disappointment... *Oh Wait* "sobs" #couchgate #codecouch #cantcancelmydreams— Marshall K. Hamilton (@MKRHamilton) September 21, 2017
Oh @Anthropologie. Why not just honor the order? Now there's going to be an uprising. #Anthropologie #couchgate— Kallista (@KallistaMay) September 21, 2017
One company even ordered 50 couches and documented the whole #couchgate story.
#Couchgate got us like... pic.twitter.com/tP49tjFgbN— TribalWorldwide (@TribalWorldwide) September 21, 2017
Come on, guys. You know an $8,000 couch for free is too good to be true.
What the hell are y'all doing looking at $8,000 couches... of course you're not getting it for free. That's some #dumbassery #couchgate— DFS Brew (@DFSbrew) September 21, 2017
