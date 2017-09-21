Story from Home

Why People Are Freaking Out Over Anthropologie Couches On Twitter

Natalie Gontcharova
Earlier today, the Edlyn Two-Piece Chaise Sectional cost all of $0 on the Anthropologie website. Normally, the couch's price can run up to $7,798.
Of course, this made a lot of people really happy and they put in orders right away. A source told Business Insider that he successfully placed an order, and only had to pay the shipping and delivery fee. But — as much as we love Anthropologie's home section and wish this were some kind of once-in-a-lifetime promotion — it was, obviously, a glitch.
"We sincerely regret that a technical glitch on our website caused some furniture pricing to be listed incorrectly," an Anthropologie spokesperson told BI.
Advertisement
As soon as the company became aware of the glitch, it canceled all of the existing orders. The company told BI that its policy allows it to refuse or cancel orders that are listed at "an incorrect price due to photographical error, typographical error, or error in pricing information from our suppliers."
Oh, well. It was fun while it lasted:
After the cancellations, some people were upset:
One company even ordered 50 couches and documented the whole #couchgate story.
Come on, guys. You know an $8,000 couch for free is too good to be true.
Related Video:
Advertisement