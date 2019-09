The online artwork marketplace has partnered up with Anthropologie to launch a new collection of 80 prints, sold exclusively at its stores and online. The line up — ranging from soft watercolors to bold graphic designs — is dreamed up by a team of artists, including KT Smail Ruti Shaashua , and Megan Williamson . The colorful offerings are a great jumping off point to build up your own gallery wall; the collection starts at $88 and goes up to $598 for the larger pieces.