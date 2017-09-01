Putting up art prints is one of the most convenient ways to jazz up a wall that's feeling a bit dull. It's much more manageable than, say, a fresh lick of paint or applying temporary wallpaper, especially when you live in a rented apartment. Now, thanks to Artfully Walls, your walls are about to get a lot more interesting for the fall.
The online artwork marketplace has partnered up with Anthropologie to launch a new collection of 80 prints, sold exclusively at its stores and online. The line up — ranging from soft watercolors to bold graphic designs — is dreamed up by a team of artists, including KT Smail, Ruti Shaashua, and Megan Williamson. The colorful offerings are a great jumping off point to build up your own gallery wall; the collection starts at $88 and goes up to $598 for the larger pieces.
Click through to see our favorite visuals from the artsy collaboration. Now, the only thing we need to find out is how to get our hands on those classy gold frames.